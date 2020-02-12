Cornelia Oldenkamp

You have free articles remaining.
Sheldon, Iowa
93, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Service: Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. Visitation: Feb. 13, after 3 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Vander Ploeg Funeral Home - Sheldon
724 Sixth Avenue
Sheldon, IA 51201
Feb 14
Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
First Reformed Church
1101 7th St.
Sheldon, IA 51201
