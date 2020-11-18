Cornie Wassink

He was a charter member of the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame. While still in college, he began officiating track and field. He officiated eight sports and co-founded the Iowa Association of Track Officials. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame in 2009.

In his 50 years of officiating he was named the Iowa State Official of the Year eight times between football, track, or cross-country. He was a Master Official for USATF, a starter at the Sioux City Relays, Drake Relays and the State Track Meet. He also worked as an official for dozens of conference and national championship meets for the NAIA and NCAA Division I, II, and III.

Few things brought Cornie as much joy as spending time with his family and grandchildren. 'Bonca,' as the grandkids referred to him, loved to take them walleye fishing, read stories, and give them his famous belly blows. He was known for his quick wit and love of reading and could carry on a conversation with people from every walk of life. He was a source of quiet, steady strength for his family and a model of hard work and attention to detail. He loved Jesus in his consistent, soft spoken manner and was active in the church, serving as an elder, deacon, and youth sponsor.