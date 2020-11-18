Cornie Wassink
Alton, Iowa
Mr. Cornie Wassink, 70, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. today, at the New Hope Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Jeffrey Whitt will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the Nassau Township Cemetery near Alton. Visitation without the family was on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
Cornie Wassink was born on Oct. 13, 1950, in Sioux Center, the son of Arend C. and Rosella (Blankespoor) Wassink. He graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1969 and was very active in 4-H, FFA and athletics. On Aug. 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Debra Angela Korver in Sioux Center.
The following year, he graduated from Northwestern College and was a four-year starter in football on the offensive line. Cornie was named the Offensive MVP and an All-American in 1972 on the NAIA National Runner Up team. The 1971 and 1972 teams compiled a 16-game winning streak that still stands as the longest winning streak in Northwestern's history.
Cornie worked at Northwestern College for 41 years in the Advancement Office. He was instrumental in the area of establishing endowed scholarships as Director of Planned Giving and was a part of every major capital campaign at the college. He was a board member of Leave a Legacy Iowa and past president of the Planned Giving Council of Siouxland. He had served as District 6 chair of C.A.S.E. and received its 2004 Distinguished Service Award.
He was a charter member of the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame. While still in college, he began officiating track and field. He officiated eight sports and co-founded the Iowa Association of Track Officials. He was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame in 2009.
In his 50 years of officiating he was named the Iowa State Official of the Year eight times between football, track, or cross-country. He was a Master Official for USATF, a starter at the Sioux City Relays, Drake Relays and the State Track Meet. He also worked as an official for dozens of conference and national championship meets for the NAIA and NCAA Division I, II, and III.
Few things brought Cornie as much joy as spending time with his family and grandchildren. 'Bonca,' as the grandkids referred to him, loved to take them walleye fishing, read stories, and give them his famous belly blows. He was known for his quick wit and love of reading and could carry on a conversation with people from every walk of life. He was a source of quiet, steady strength for his family and a model of hard work and attention to detail. He loved Jesus in his consistent, soft spoken manner and was active in the church, serving as an elder, deacon, and youth sponsor.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra (Korver) of Alton; two sons, Matthew (Katie) and Ryan (Kari); eight grandchildren, Case, Sadie, Lincoln, Stella, Maverick, Jayden, Roman, and Josie; and four sisters and brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wassink Track and Field Scholarship Fund at Northwestern College.
