Corrine M. Leekley

Kingsley, Iowa

Corrine M. Leekley, 92 of Kingsley, passed away, Sept. 9, 2023 at Correctionville Speciality , Correctionville, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Danbury, Iowa. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Corrine was born Dec. 7, 1930, Danbury, the daughter of Joseph J. and Pauline J. (Dirksen) Dickman. She grew up in Danbury, graduating from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Danbury. She and Dale Leekley were united in marriage Sept. 2, 1952, Danbury. Dale passed away Aug. 28, 2015.

Survivors include, Susan (Gordon) Bubke, of Pierson, Iowa; Donna (Bill) Garvey, of South Sioux City; Joe (Julie) Leekley, of Pierson; Bill Leekley, of Kingsley; Joan (Brad) Collins, of Kingsley; Carol (Doug) Wagner, of Elk Point, S.D.; Janet (Shawn) Schreiber, of Colorado; Lisa (Mike) Burrr, of Marthasville, Missouri; and Robert (Nikki) Leekley, of Kingsley; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jodie Leekley, of Westfield, Iowa; and Lynn Hamil, of Remsen, Iowa; and a sister, Theresa Hirst.

Preceded in death by parents, husband, Dale, daughter, Lori Hamil and son, Duane Leekley, two grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.