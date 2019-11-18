Salix, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa

Cory Michael Theeler, 38, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Sioux City.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., in Whiting, with Pastor Leroy Struble officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Cory Michael Theeler was born on March 14, 1981, in Onawa, the son of Richard “Dick” Theeler and Kristina (Palmer) Thompson. He graduated from Whiting High School in 2000.

He worked in the maintenance department at AGP in Sergeant Bluff.

Cory married Lindsay Dorale on August 25, 2007, in Whiting. To this union, one daughter, Kinzie, was born.

He was an avid golfer, hunter, and Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved watching his daughter participate in sports.