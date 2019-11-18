Salix, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa
Cory Michael Theeler, 38, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., in Whiting, with Pastor Leroy Struble officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Cory Michael Theeler was born on March 14, 1981, in Onawa, the son of Richard “Dick” Theeler and Kristina (Palmer) Thompson. He graduated from Whiting High School in 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
He worked in the maintenance department at AGP in Sergeant Bluff.
Cory married Lindsay Dorale on August 25, 2007, in Whiting. To this union, one daughter, Kinzie, was born.
He was an avid golfer, hunter, and Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved watching his daughter participate in sports.
Survivors include his daughter, Kinzie Theeler of Whiting; his mother, Kristina Thompson and fiancé Fred Barge of Whiting; three sisters, Carrie Webber of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, Jennifer and husband Shane Yingst of Whiting, and Nikki and husband Dan Bryan of Onawa; his grandmother, Marilyn Palmer; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Theeler; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Lorraine Theeler; and maternal grandfather, Paul Palmer.