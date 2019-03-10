Sioux City
Craig A. Gerow, 70, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at a local care facility.
A private family memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Craig Alan Gerow was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of Frank and Rose (Punches) Gerow. He graduated in 1967 from Central High School. On July 14, 1973, Craig was united in marriage to Susan Sabin. After 34 years of marriage they divorced, but remained friends through the years.
Craig was known as the "Prince of Produce" after starting his own store, Craig’s Morningside Market. He later changed it to Craig’s Wholesale and continued until 2013. Afterwards, he worked for the Sioux City School District, supervising bus routes.
Craig was heavily involved in his daughter’s school activities and sports, where he also was a coach for many years. He served on the Hinton Community School Board. Craig was known for his clever wit and storytelling abilities. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and following sports, especially college basketball.
Craig is survived by his daughter, Colleen Cain of Omaha; his sister, Susan (Jerry) Nielsen of Sioux City, and their children, Andrea Nielsen and Kyle Nielsen; and his special friend, Susan Fenton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.