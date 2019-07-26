North Sioux City, S.D.
Craig A. Mansfield, 70, of North Sioux City, S.D., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Craig was born the son of Cornelius and Elizabeth (Broveak) Mansfield on Aug. 23, 1948, in Sioux City. He graduated from Riverside High School and attended South Dakota State University. Craig was a lifelong Siouxland resident.
He owned and operated Mansfield Painting and Decorating for over 20 years. In his retirement, Craig operated MAX Designs website and also counseled people with various dependencies.
Craig was an athlete in his younger years. He excelled in football and basketball. He enjoyed fishing and riding RAGBRAI for many years. Above all, Craig will be remembered for his ability to help others in their time of need.
Craig is survived by his son, Travis (Columba) Mansfield of Texas; sister, Nancy (Dan) Moos of North Sioux City; grandchildren, Bethany, Benjamin, and Jacob Mansfield; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.