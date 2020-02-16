Craig Dangler

Celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Pastor Donna Goldtree of Westridge United Methodist Church of Norfolk, Neb., officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

He was an everyman, capable of doing whatever he put his mind to - equal parts home remodeler, mechanic, outdoorsman, grill master and political commentator, who at one time found himself becoming a painter in the style of Bob Ross. His sons benefited tremendously from his willingness and ability to change out car stereos, replace dented fenders, free keys locked inside vehicles and all other duties needed to keep them alive and out of too much trouble. He loved the Fourth of July and hosted annual parties attended by many who came as much for the smoked pork loin and brisket as they did the fireworks.