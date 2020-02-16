Dakota City
Craig Dangler, 63, of Dakota City, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, father-in-law, son-in-law and fireworks aficionado, passed away the morning of Feb. 13, 2020, following a two-year battle with multiple illnesses. He passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones, who will miss him terribly.
Celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Pastor Donna Goldtree of Westridge United Methodist Church of Norfolk, Neb., officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
He was an everyman, capable of doing whatever he put his mind to - equal parts home remodeler, mechanic, outdoorsman, grill master and political commentator, who at one time found himself becoming a painter in the style of Bob Ross. His sons benefited tremendously from his willingness and ability to change out car stereos, replace dented fenders, free keys locked inside vehicles and all other duties needed to keep them alive and out of too much trouble. He loved the Fourth of July and hosted annual parties attended by many who came as much for the smoked pork loin and brisket as they did the fireworks.
He dearly loved Jan, his wife and best friend of 42 years. Many of his favorite times were spent with just the two of them and their camper.
Craig was also an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan so please wear your team’s colors if you’re able to join us to celebrate his life.
Craig is survived by his wife Jan; sons, Brett (Allison), Brandon (Alissa) and Ben; grandchildren, Landon, Andy, Grace, Anna, Charlotte, Paige and Adair; his mom, Patty; sisters, Kathi and Kerri; and other family and friends.
He now joins his dad, Leland; sister, Kristi; father-in-law, Shorty; and brother-in-law, Dave in heaven where we’re sure they’re having a great time.
Memorials can be sent to the family who plan to work with Snyder’s Bend Campground to install a memorial park bench.