Sioux City
Craig Howard Thompson Jr., 53, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church, 3012 Jackson St., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen, Celebrant. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Craig was a people-oriented person who loved music, art, brain teasers, and electronics. He was a loving, dedicated father. He was deeply empathetic, generous, and loving to the people around him and tried to instill those values in the people who looked up to him.
Craig is survived by daughter, Sadie Thompson and son-in-law, Lewis Fleisher; stepgrandson, Declan Eckert-Fleisher; sisters, Amy (Thompson) Zobrist and husband, Arthur, Lisa (Thompson) Wissing, Deborah (Thompson) Livdahl; nieces, Patricia, Joanie, Laci, and Kaitlyn; nephews, Donnie, Pete, Adam, and Shawn; and dear friends, Doug Fortin and Shawn Frankl.
He was preceded in death by his father, Craig Thompson Sr.; and his mother, Patricia Thompson.