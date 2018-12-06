Marcus, Iowa
Craig M. Dorr, 90, of Marcus, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. The Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus Amherst Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion F.I. Goodburn Post 517. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Craig Maurice Dorr was born on Nov. 17, 1928, on the family farm near Marcus, to William and Irene (Ohlendorf) Dorr. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Marcus. Craig attended country school near his home and graduated from Marcus High School in 1947.
On Dec. 9, 1950, Craig and Carolyn Sue Hogue were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church. Craig was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and proudly served during the Korean War until earning his honorable discharge in 1953. He returned to Marcus and later became a partner with Miller Mac Insurance in Cherokee, Iowa, working there for 25 years.
Craig was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus, where he ushered and held various offices throughout the years. He had a great love for nature and the outdoors. This included golfing, hunting and fishing.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of nearly 68 years, Sue Dorr of Marcus; sons and their wives, Robert and Patience Dorr of Dakota Dunes, and Timothy and Patricia Dorr of New Lisbon, Wis.; a son-in-law, Terry Derby of Kingsley, Iowa; grandchildren, Justin (Amy Dieren) Derby, Joshua (Lacy) Derby, Matthew (Ashley) Dorr, and Sarah (Matt) Bourgeouis; and great-grandchildren, Landon Derby, Ella Mathers-Hansen, Olivia Dorr, Lillian Dorr and Morgan Bourgeouis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lisa Derby; and a brother, Dale Dorr.