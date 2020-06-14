Creola M. Lambing
Sioux City
Creola M. Lambing, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph, Neb.
A private Celebration of life was held by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Creola Mae Lambing was born June 7, 1941, in Hartington, Neb., the daughter of Jay and Florence (Coop) Constable.
Creola knew James Lambing all her life. He had a 1955 Ford and she loved it. They married Jan. 26, 1957. She is the love of James' life.
To this union, five children were born, Steve, Jeffrey, Ann, James, and Jay.
Creola loved to read, especially Amish books. She felt that they kept her on the path to heaven. She had a fear of water and loved the fact that all of her children were excellent swimmers.
Creola worked many years in Home Health for St. Luke's.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren doing arts and crafts. They were very special to her. Creola enjoyed crocheting, her tablet, baking (not cooking), puzzle books and having company in her home.
She is survived by her husband, James Lambing Sr.; four sons, Steve (Carla), Jeffrey (Wendy), James Jr., and Jay(Trisha, all of Sioux City; daughter, Ann (Joe) Brandl of Randolph, Neb.; sister, Doris (Gayle) Patrick of Erickson, Neb.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Orris, Melissa (Lee) Mohr, Joshua (Nichole) Lambing, Samantha (Tanner) Treglia and Savannah Lambing; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Creola is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Allen, Dwight, Ronald, Alvie and Terry; and a sister, Ruth.
