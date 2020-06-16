Creola M. Lambing
Sioux City
Creola M. Lambing, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph, Neb.
A private celebration of life was held by the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Creola Mae Lambing was born June 7, 1941, in Hartington, Neb., the daughter of Jay and Florence (Coop) Constable.
Creola knew James Lambing all her life. They married Jan. 26, 1957. She is the love of James' life. To this union five children were born, Steve, Jeffrey, Ann, James, and Jay.
Creola worked many years in Home Health for St. Luke's. She really loved taking care of others, and she was very close with all of her patients.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren doing arts and crafts. They were very special to her. Creola enjoyed crocheting, reading, her iPad, baking (not cooking), puzzle books and having company in her home.
She is survived by her husband, James Lambing Sr.; sons, Steve (Carla), Jeffrey (Wendy), James Jr., and Jay (Trisha), all of Sioux City; daughter, Ann (Joe) Brandl of Randolph, Neb.; sister, Doris (Gayle) Patrick of Erickson, Neb.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Orris, Melissa (Lee) Mohr, Joshua (Nichole) Lambing, Samantha (Tanner) Treglia and Savana Lambing; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Creola was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Allen, Dwight, Ronald, Alvie and Terry; and sister, Ruth.
