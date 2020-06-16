× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Creola M. Lambing

Sioux City

Creola M. Lambing, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph, Neb.

A private celebration of life was held by the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Creola Mae Lambing was born June 7, 1941, in Hartington, Neb., the daughter of Jay and Florence (Coop) Constable.

Creola knew James Lambing all her life. They married Jan. 26, 1957. She is the love of James' life. To this union five children were born, Steve, Jeffrey, Ann, James, and Jay.

Creola worked many years in Home Health for St. Luke's. She really loved taking care of others, and she was very close with all of her patients.

She loved to spend time with her grandchildren doing arts and crafts. They were very special to her. Creola enjoyed crocheting, reading, her iPad, baking (not cooking), puzzle books and having company in her home.