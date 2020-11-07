Crystal L. Mauch

 Skip to main content
Crystal L. (Young) Mauch

Ankeny, Iowa, formerly Mapleton, Iowa

Crystal L. (Young) Mauch, 38, of Ankeny, formerly Mapleton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct, 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa.

Crystal was born Feb. 17, 1982, in Harlan, Iowa, to Ladonna Young and Richard Schoemer. Crystal received her GED in 1998, pursued nursing as an LPN from Western Iowa Tech in Denison, Iowa, and became an RN in 2012.

Left to cherish Crystal 's memories are her daughter, Jayden Young; son, Keivin Hennings; her husband, Jason Mauch and his children, Lorissa (Jonathan) Peterson and Colby Mauch; brother-in-law, Josh(Mary) Mauch; mother-in-law, Kaye Mauch; her brother, Mike Young; sister, Kayla Wheeler; her mother, Ladonna Young; and her grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins that Crystal enjoyed road trips to visit, even if it was in the middle of the night.

