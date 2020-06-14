Curt Moodie

Curt was a proud member of the Plymouth County Veteran's Affairs Commission from 2015 until his death. In 2009 Moodie was honored as the “Citizen of the Year” for his dedication and service to his community.

During recent years he enjoyed collecting and researching the history of guns as well as going to the shooting range with friends.

He enjoyed many years of early morning coffee at Scootch's and coffee at Le Mars with fellow veterans. Any question you had about boilers; he had the answers.

He loved having his grandchildren crawl up on his lap to read books until they were old enough to read then they read to him.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patty, and children, Molli (Geno) Griffin and Justus (Stacy Tiesler); one sister, LaDonna Kindig of Correctionville, Iowa; one brother, Nevin (Becky) of Moville, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jack, Frankie, and Daisy Griffin and Sawyer, Hazel and Calvin Tiesler; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jane (Loren) Schieuer of Pierson, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Bob (Julie) Culler of Kingsley, Dave (Leila) Culler of Le Mars, Iowa, and Daryl Culler of Cedar Creek, Mo.