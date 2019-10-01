Spencer, Iowa
Curtis Clyde Runkle, 98, of Spencer, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Everly, Iowa. Interment will take place at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly.
The son of Clyde and Effie Mae Crawford, was born June 21, 1921 in Clay County, Iowa. Curtis grew up in the Moneta area, graduating from Moneta High School in 1939.
Curtis farmed until joining the Navy in 1942. Curtis was a Pharmacist’s Mate and spent 18 months in Guam. While there he helped build the largest hospital ever built overseas. Their first patients were from Iwo Jima. Curtis received an Honorable Discharge as a Pharmacist’s Mate 3rd Class in February 1946.
Curtis married Betty Koehnk at the Hope Lutheran Church in Everly on January 25, 1948. He was baptized and confirmed at the Hope Lutheran Church.
Curtis was a farmer and a painter until 1964 when he became a full-time painter. He took great pride and enjoyed the hiring and training of many fine young men from the Everly area who were working summers with Curtis to help pay their way through college.
Curtis and Betty moved to Everly in 1964 and lived there until they moved to Spencer in 2007. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and was a Hawkeye, Cubs and Twins fan. Curtis golfed for 45 years in several leagues in Hartley. He had two holes-in-one.
Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on Dec. 11, 2017; his beloved son, Tommy, aged 3 years and 9 months; his grandson, Jonathan James Wieseler on April 23, 2017; his parents; and his siblings: Francis, Russell, Lorraine Sommers and Nyla Christians.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Linda Wieseler (Sioux City), and Sharon VanderMeer (Fort Lauderdale, Fl.); granddaughter, Jennifer Stokes (Sergeant Bluff, Iowa); great-grandchildren: Brittney Stokes and Zackary Stokes; sister-in-law, Alvena Koehnk; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, 206 N. Washington, P.O. Box 299, Everly, Iowa 51338.
