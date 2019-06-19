Winnebago, Neb.
Curtis H. St. Cyr, 60, of Winnebago, started his spiritual journey and into the arms of his relatives on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Winnebago.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the Blackhawk Community Center in Winnebago. Visitation will be until service time today at Blackhawk Community Center.
Curtis loved music; it played a big part in his life. He was an avid blues harmonica player, with a deep soulful voice. He was featured many times at the Saturday in the Park festival held in Sioux City. In his musical career, Curtis had the privilege to share the stage with many artists such as Chuck Barry, Santana, B.B. King, Brandy, Neville Brothers, and Smokey Robinson.
Curtis was elected to serve four three-year terms on the Winnebago Tribal Council. He was currently serving the seat as vice chairman for the Winnebago Tribe when he passed away. He honorably led his people with integrity, dignity, pride and his whole heart. He helped set the stage for our lives to be well lived. He loved spending time with his family, helping others and sharing his culture.
Curtis leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Theresa; four children, Patricia (David) Dominquez of Lincoln, Neb., Garan (Ashley) Coons of Rosalie, Neb., Lewis St. Cyr of Winnebago, and Gentry (Lauren) St. Cyr of Winnebago; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Rosalie Two Bulls of South Sioux City; brother, Russel St. Cyr Jr. of Winnebago; sisters, Gwen Frazier of Winnebago, Jenine Sandoval of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kathy (Greg) Angel of South Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russel St. Cyr Sr.; sister, Rhonda St. Cyr; and brother, Brent St. Cyr.