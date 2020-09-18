× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Curtis Herman Miller

Eau Claire, Wis.

Rev. Curtis Herman Miller, 73, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wis.

A private service for the family will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The service will be livestreamed through the Facebook page of Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wis. or may be viewed at a later date. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com

Curtis was born May 3, 1947 in LeMars, Iowa to Herman and Verna Miller. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Remsen-Union High School in 1965. He attended Wartburg College, graduating in 1969. On June 2, 1969 he married Sharyl Vander Tuig of LeMars, and they raised three sons, Eric, Nathan and Paul.

Curt graduated from Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1973 with a Master of Divinity degree, and he was ordained on July 1, 1973 at St. John's Lutheran of LeMars. His first call was to Holy Trinity Lutheran of Dubuque, Iowa. From 1975 to 1982 he served St. Paul Lutheran at Tama, Iowa. In 1982 he became an Assistant to the Bishop of the Iowa District of the American Lutheran Church, and the family moved to Storm Lake, Iowa.