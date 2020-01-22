Sioux City
Curtis J. Stoever, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in a local hospital following a 69-day battle against cancer.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kenny Hsu officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Curtis was born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Paullina, Iowa, to Lorenz W. and Irma M. (Dobbertin) Stoever. He was raised in Paullina, confirmed on April 11, 1954, and graduated from Paullina High School on May 21, 1958. He attended National Business Training in Sioux City for a year. Curtis started at Northwestern Bell as an engineer in August 1960 in Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Carolyn Belle Manners on Sept. 15, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He gave 36 years of service to Northwestern Bell/US West, retiring in October 1996 with having only missed one day of work due to illness.
Curtis was active in the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa, was Area Committee Volunteer of the Year in 2013 in the Sioux City region, and served on the state board. He was a proud member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, was a trustee, and was on the board of directors. Curtis was a 50-year member of the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club as of July, having joined on July 9, 1970, and had held every office available. He was voted in as an honorary charter member. Curtis volunteered yearly at Toys for Tots, Sioux City Humane Society, along with working the NAIA Girls Basketball and Volleyball tournaments. He was a 40-year videographer and photographer of the Sioux City Musketeers hockey organization, enjoyed the Camera Club of Sioux City, and the Stroller Car Club. Curtis loved NASCAR, was a photographer for the Park Jefferson Speedway for more than 25 years, and was past president of the N4C Camera Club, of which he was a member for more than 25 years. Add to all this, his love of traveling, and his love of golf and golf league, he still found his greatest joy in spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Curtis is survived by his son, Craig (VonDe) Stoever of Des Moines; grandchildren, Brianna and Christopher Stoever of Des Moines; sisters, Phyllis (Bernie) Schnoes and Marlys (Steve) Hartong, all of Paullina; special friend, and companion for 25 years, Marilyn Prescott of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Carolyn in February 1993.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club, or to the Stoever family, 3138 E. Diehl Ave., Des Moines, IA 50320, where they will be making multiple donations to Curtis' favorite organizations. Those able, may send Venmo to Craig, @Craig-Stoever.