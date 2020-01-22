Curtis J. Stoever

Curtis was active in the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa, was Area Committee Volunteer of the Year in 2013 in the Sioux City region, and served on the state board. He was a proud member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, was a trustee, and was on the board of directors. Curtis was a 50-year member of the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club as of July, having joined on July 9, 1970, and had held every office available. He was voted in as an honorary charter member. Curtis volunteered yearly at Toys for Tots, Sioux City Humane Society, along with working the NAIA Girls Basketball and Volleyball tournaments. He was a 40-year videographer and photographer of the Sioux City Musketeers hockey organization, enjoyed the Camera Club of Sioux City, and the Stroller Car Club. Curtis loved NASCAR, was a photographer for the Park Jefferson Speedway for more than 25 years, and was past president of the N4C Camera Club, of which he was a member for more than 25 years. Add to all this, his love of traveling, and his love of golf and golf league, he still found his greatest joy in spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.