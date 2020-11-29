Curtis Lee Wiemann

Sioux City

Curtis Lee Wiemann, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Friday night, Nov. 20, 2020, at his apartment on the West side of Sioux City.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, located at 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. With Covid-19 restrictions, masks are mandatory. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.christysmith.com.

Curtis Wiemann was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Audubon, Iowa, the son of Ted and Wanda Wiemann. He attended school in Elk Horn, Iowa, Canton, S.D., and Cherokee, Iowa, where he graduated.

Curtis was born with a blood disorder, Von Willebrand Disease, which he struggled with all his life. It caused damage to his joints and limited his activities. He made several trips to Florida to the V.W.D. Connect Foundation meetings; he also was a spokesperson on the panel.

When he moved to Sioux City, Curtis worked at Howard Johnson as a cook in the kitchen for years. Later, he helped his dad, Ted, with handyman work. This past year he has been associated with Door Dash, delivering fast food to many homes in the area.