Curtis 'Pete' Petersen

Curtis Larry "Pete" Petersen, 76, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Curtis was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Elk Point, S.D., to Albert and Alice (Murphy) Petersen. Over the years, he worked for Zenith, Metz Baking Company, and Hilton. Curtis was known for his mechanical skills and was a lover of animals and nature.

Survivors include his daughter, Brandy (Todd) McCauley and their children, Destin and Sierra; stepson, Shaun (Brenda) Sitzmann and their children, Shaun, Shayla, Zach, and Breanna; ex-wife, Cindy Petersen; sister, Mary Ellen Irwin; and eight great-grandchildren.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Don, and James; and two sisters, Shirley and Lois.

