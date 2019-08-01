Le Mars, Iowa
Cynthia "Cindy" Foley, 57, of rural Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron, Iowa. The Rev. Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery-Preston Township, rural Akron. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 8 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 1:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Cynthia Ann Foley was born on April 9, 1962, in Akron, the daughter of Dale and Arlene (Yates) Klemme. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church-Preston Township. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1980. Following high school, she attended A.I.B. in Des Moines where she received her associate degree in court reporting.
She was united in marriage to David Foley on April 4, 1992 in Sioux City. Early on, they made their home in Sioux City before moving to an acreage in Plymouth County, Iowa.
Cindy began her more than 35-year career in court reporting in Sioux City, where she owned and operated A-1 Court Reporting. She then went to work for the State of Nebraska as a court reporter before going to work for the State of Iowa.
Cindy was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran-Preston Township. She was also active in the Friendship and Service Club in Akron and the Iowa Court Reporters Association. She also looked forward to the Plymouth County Fair. As a senior in high school, she was crowned Plymouth County Fair Queen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her son's activities. She also enjoyed being outdoors and taking care of animals.
Survivors include her husband, Dave of rural Le Mars; three sons, Dominick Foley (Ashley Reed) of Estherville, Iowa, Alex Foley of rural Akron, and Daytona Foley of rural Le Mars; her father, Jack Fara of Le Mars; her mother, Arlene Klemme of Akron; two siblings, Kevin Klemme and Kym Klemme; her in-laws, Debbie (Larry) Watterson of Sioux City, and Deanna (Steve) Mayo of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Klemme; her mother, Jan Fara; and a brother, Daniel Klemme.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Cindy's name to the Plymouth County Fair and Friendship and Service Club in Akron.