Sioux City
Cynthia Eldridge, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home after a brief illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cynthia was born on April 11, 1942, to Charles and Sylvia Milligan. She graduated from Central High School. In 1961. She graduated from Morningside College with her bachelor of art degree in 1967.
Her passion for reading and working with children inspired her to work as a teacher's aide for many years in the Sioux City School District and parochial school.
She married Ray Mincer in 1968. They later divorced. She later met and married Roger Eldridge on Sept. 20, 1980.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Roger; her children, Renee (Chris) Hoefer, and Chad (Angela) Mincer; grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Madison, Sydney and Samara; and great-grandchild, Liam.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Sam; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the Holy Spirit Retirement Home staff and Hospice of Siouxland for their loving care and support.