{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

77, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Service: July 2 at 11 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 2 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Cynthia Eldridge
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments