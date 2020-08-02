× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia M. Uber

Blair, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Cynthia M. Uber, 69, of Blair, formerly Sioux City, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive, Sioux City, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen of Blessed Sacrament Church of Holy Cross Parish officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Cynthia was born May 10, 1951, in Sioux City, to John and June (Olson) Uber. The family were members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Cynthia attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1969. She continued her education at Briar Cliff University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree.

After college she taught at Bishop Heelan High School for one year before going to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone as a graphic design artist. Her career later took her to Omaha, where she worked for AT&T in graphic design. Cynthia retired in 2012.

Cynthia enjoyed collecting dolls, stamps, coins, and jewelry.