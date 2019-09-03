Alton, Iowa
Cyril John Haupert, 90, of Alton, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Orange City Health System in Orange City, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Alton. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary and a vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Cyril was born on Feb. 7, 1929, in Granville, Iowa, the son of Nick and Rose (Heidesch) Haupert. He was raised in the Granville area and received his education at a country school until the eighth grade.
On June 26, 1951, he married Edna Mae Pick at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple made their home near Granville, where they farmed until retiring in 1992. They then moved into Alton. Cyril worked hard on the farm raising crops and milking cows to provide for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and enjoyed having his family over on Sundays for Rice Crispy chicken.
Cyril was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville. He loved to fish, play cards and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Edna of Alton; his six children, Mary (Bob) Pohlen of Tracy, Minn., Tom (Marlene) Haupert of Granville, Ron (Jane) Haupert of Hospers, Iowa, Lou Ann (Gordon) Pottebaum of Sheldon, Iowa, Linda (Nick) Plathe of Alton, and Joleen (Dale) Konz of Alton; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mert Pick of Remsen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Rose Haupert; a sister, Cleo (Jim) Pick; his father and mother-in-law, Tony and Regina Pick; four brothers-in-law, Alfred Pick, Milo (Virginia) Pick, Jim Pick and Darold (Carol) Pick; and two sisters-in-law, Addie (Louis) George, and Rita (Harold) Wandersheid.
Pallbearers will be Chris Pohlen, Dan and Matt Haupert, Corey Pottebaum, Jesse Plathe and Justin Konz.
