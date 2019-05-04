Storm Lake, Iowa
92, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Alta, Iowa. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 6 from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Storm Lake, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
92, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Alta, Iowa. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 6 from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.