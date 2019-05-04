{{featured_button_text}}

Storm Lake, Iowa

92, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Alta, Iowa. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 6 from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Dale Barr
