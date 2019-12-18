Dale C. Putman

Dale retired in 1985 and has spent the last 34 years focused on his extended family, his favorite hobbies, arbitrating legal cases and extensive voluntary service to the International Executive Business Corps and the Roman Catholic Church, where he was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas, the Order of Malta, Order of the Holy Sepulcher and Order of Mensa. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife traveling and particularly enjoyed family vacations in Breckenridge, Colo. and Scottsdale, Ariz. He also attended many activities of his grandchildren, including their youth sports, plays, graduations, birthdays and other milestone events. His other favorite pastimes also included daily monitoring of the stock market, watching the business news and sharing his extensive knowledge of world history. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.