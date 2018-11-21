Pender, Neb.
Dale D Nelson, 92, well-known auctioneer of Pender, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Pender Community Hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church in Pender. The Rev. Gerald Leise will be the celebrant. The burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Pender. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a wake service at 7 p.m., at St. John's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Dale was born on April 22, 1926, to Gehard and Marian (Nielsen) Nelson, in Maskell, Neb. He attended school in Maskell and joined the U.S. Army on March 15, 1945 until being honorably discharged on Dec. 23, 1946. While serving in Korea, Dale started his auctioneering career and also toured with the Army All-Star team to the South Pacific. He played for the Korean All-Stars in Rizad Stadium in Seoul.
Dale married Catherine Cadwallader on Feb. 12, 1953 in Hubbard, Neb. The couple lived in Ponca, Neb. for a time before moving to Maskell until 1963 and had five children. Dale joined the auction firm Smith McGill and Robertson on Nov. 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The family moved to Pender in 1964. Upon his arrival, Dale spent his time at the weekly Pender and West Point Livestock Auctions, along with hundreds of retirement and estate auctions. Dale attended his last real estate auction on Oct. 26, 2018. He saw land sell from $130.00 to $13,000.00 an acre during his 70-year career.
One of his proudest accomplishments was to initiate a group to develop Twin Creeks Golf Club. He enjoyed playing golf with anybody, especially in his later years when he would hit the ball farther than his eyes could see. Dale enjoyed vacations in Minnesota for 55 years. Most of all, Dale loved talking to his kids, grandkids, and others who came to visit around the kitchen table. He would give advice to the grandkids on how he would do things.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Nelson of Pender; daughters, Beckie (Steve) Gutzmann of Emerson, Shari (Tony) Henschke of Pender; sons, Clay (Tami) Nelson of Pender, Tim (Brenda) Nelson of Lexington, Neb., and Brian (Lori) Nelson of Pender; sister, Leona Bottorff of Ponca; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Mavis Nelson of Ponca, and Margie Cadwallader of Pender.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gehard and Marian Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.