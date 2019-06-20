Winnebago. Neb.
Dale D. Ross, 91, of Winnebago, joined his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, rural Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Dale was born on April 17, 1928, in Sioux City, the son of Dexter and Lydia (Johnson) Ross. He graduated from Winnebago Public School, then farmed on the family farm in rural Winnebago until retiring in 1990.
Dale married Shirley Trimble on Sept. 17, 1949, in Vermillion, S.D. They were blessed with four children.
He served on the Winnebago School Board for 19 years, on the Noxious Weed Board, and as an elder for the Presbyterian church board. Dale had a special relationship with the Lord. His priorities were God, family, Huskers, and mushroom hunting, in that order. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, and traveling. He and Shirley were also master gardeners.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Shirley Ross; children, Candyce (Dave) Law of Sioux City, Brad (Crystal) Ross of Winnebago, and David (Lori) Ross of Dakota City; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Lydia Ross; a son, Dallas Ross; and siblings, Marshall, Mary, Bernice, and Gladys.