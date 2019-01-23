Sioux City
Dale E. Gibler, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. to noon today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with military rites at noon at the funeral home.
Dale was born on July 1, 1946, in Onawa, Iowa, to Edward and Georgia (Dean) Gibler. He attended Onawa High School. Dale joined the U.S. Marine Corps in September 1963 and was honorably discharged in July 1969.
Dale worked at Dixon Construction for many years, along with other various other construction companies in the Siouxland area.
He enjoyed gambling, watching sports, telling stories, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his children, Jackie Gibler, Richard (Kelley) Gibler, and Marsha (Jason) Tomlinson; daughter-in-law, Angie Schutt; brothers, Larry (Judy) Stauffer, Jack Gibler, and Mike (Allison) Gibler; sisters, Vae Jean Ream, Donna Anderson, and Kathy (Steve) Dicks; grandchildren, Mackenzie Gibler, Karen Faye Briant, and Gage, Dakota, and Jersey Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Landen and Terry Briant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; special friend, Audrey Terrell; son, Shane Schutt; and brother, Gary Stauffer.