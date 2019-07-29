{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

86, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 1 at 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 31, beginning at 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: Dale F. Milbrodt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments