Sioux City
86, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 1 at 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 31, beginning at 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
86, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 1 at 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 31, beginning at 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.