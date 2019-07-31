Sioux City
Dale F. Milbrodt, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at a local hospital after a brief illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a Trisigion service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dale was born on Aug. 2, 1932, in Coleridge, Neb. Growing up on a farm in Nebraska, Dale rode horseback herding cattle daily. Later, the family moved to Sioux City, where he attended Central High School. Dale served in the Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1959.
Dale married Sophie Kounas on Nov. 17, 1956, in Elk Point, S.D. They welcomed their son, Dennis, on Nov. 19, 1957. After being discharged from the Navy, Dale worked at Dressed Beef, Friend Pike Roofing and Purina Mills, where he worked for 40 years. After retiring, Dale worked part-time as a security guard at Wilson Trailer for 13 years.
One of Dale's greatest passions in life was sports. He played softball, basketball, golf and bowling. He loved going to major league baseball games and traveled to 11 different stadiums all over the country, enjoying every minute. Dale and Jack Stockdale won the men's Iowa State Championship in 1961 and he won the Sioux City Golf Championship in 1967. Dale and his son, Dennis, won the Father and Son District bowling tournament in the summer of 1973. He also participated in many ABC Bowling tournaments throughout the country.
Dale was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the parish council for many years. He also coached the youth basketball team.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sophie; his son, Dennis; sister, Phyllis Jones; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and goddaughters, Kristi Radabaugh and Christine McAvoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Catharine Milbrodt; son, Dale Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Max) Mowery, Dick Jones, Naoma (Arden) Jensen, and Shirley (Ivan) Beran; and in-laws, Andrew and Evelyn Kounas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.
Memory eternal, beloved Dale.