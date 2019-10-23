Onawa, Iowa
Dale H. “Butch” Willson, 77, of Onawa, Iowa, passed away at the Burgess Healthcare Center.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Military honors by the United States Army Reserve will be held at the funeral home to conclude services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Butch was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Sioux City, to Dale G. and Evelyn H. (Champlin) Willson. Following his education, Butch served his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. Upon his honorable discharge, Butch returned to Sioux City for a short time, working for Wigmans, before relocating to the Denver, Colo., area. Butch married Janice S. Olson on March 17, 1987, in Denver. He was a truck driver in the Denver area until he retired, and moved back to the Siouxland area of Onawa a couple years ago. He was a member of the American Legion for 24 years, enjoyed woodworking, jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader, and collected beer cans (of which, he owned over 600 cans).
Butch is survived by his wife, Janice of Onawa; daughter Mistie (Jared) of Sioux City; daughter Tracey (Lenny) of Cushing, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Ricardo, Christopher, and Jesus.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith; and infant son, Michael Paul Willson.