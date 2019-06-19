North Sioux City, formerly South Sioux City
Dale H. "Spook" Voss, 79, of North Sioux City, formerly of South Sioux City, died after being in a single-vehicle car accident outside Jackson Hole, Wyo. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Dale was born to Dorothy Jane Ebel and Dale H. Voss Jr. on Jan. 16, 1940. Raised in rural Dakota County, he attended Brushy Bend Country School. His high school years were spent at Shattuck Military Academy in Fairbault, Minn. After being a varsity swimmer for three years, he graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a degree in business administration.
Dale met his wife, Lindy, during his senior year at UNL. They married on Sept. 1, 1962. The earlier years of their marriage were spent in South Sioux City. After several moves and businesses, they returned to South Sioux City, where they ran the South Sioux City Trailer Washout from 1994 until their retirement in 2011.
After many years working, Dale finally learned to appreciate the pleasures of retirement. He started traveling with Lindy on their many road trips around the country. He was always available for a cup of coffee and a great political debate. His beloved Huskers have lost their most devoted fan.
He was able to reconnect with many of his friends and family. His ability to recount the legendary family lore with a self-deprecating humor helped many people remember a time when the greatest place on earth was Lik-U-Wanta Beach at Crystal Lake before the flood of 1952.
Dale is survived by his son, J.C. and his wife, Terri, and their children, Corey and Gage; his son, David, and his children, Eric and Deanna; his daughter, Debbie and her husband, Scott VanAuker, and their children, Jack and Aaron; and his brother, Stanley "Corky" Voss.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lindy; his parents; and his brother, Richard Voss.