Dale K. McMahan
Elk Point, S.D.
Dale K. McMahan, 68, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Due to recent regulations placed on public gatherings, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Dale was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Luie and Stella (Bridges) McMahan. He attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School and then from Western Iowa Tech. He married Sandra G. Clausen on Oct. 20, 1973, in Elk Point.
Dale lived the majority of his life in the tri-state area. He served our country as a member of the Navy. He owned and operated various companies throughout his career, including Dale's Towing for 25 years, Complete Lawn Care, and the DJ company Sound by Dale. He absolutely loved music, any type, and could often be found playing the drums.
He was a member of the Jaycees and was a performance organizer for the River-Cade Parade. Dale truly never met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone that he met.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra McMahan of Elk Point; his daughter, Heather (Dave) Barber of Westfield, Iowa; his son, Shane (Paula) McMahan of Elk Point; grandchildren, Tessa “#1,” Kristen “#2,” Trevor “#3” and Lucas “#4” McMahan; “mother-in-law” (more like Mom), Lucymae Clausen of Elk Point; brother, Edward (Linda) McMahan of Nebraska; sister, Shirley Avison of Missouri; sister, Lillian Schuttpelz; sister-in-law, Jan Swain of Missouri; several nieces, nephews, grand-fur babies, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; “father-in-law” (more like Dad), Gail Clausen; sister- and brother-in-law, Joyce and Benny Barnes; and brothers, Rick Swain, Jimmy Brindle, Michael Gene McMahan, Luie K. McMahan, and Patrick McMahan.
Service information
11:30AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106