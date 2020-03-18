Dale K. McMahan

Elk Point, S.D.

Dale K. McMahan, 68, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.

Due to recent regulations placed on public gatherings, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Luie and Stella (Bridges) McMahan. He attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School and then from Western Iowa Tech. He married Sandra G. Clausen on Oct. 20, 1973, in Elk Point.

Dale lived the majority of his life in the tri-state area. He served our country as a member of the Navy. He owned and operated various companies throughout his career, including Dale's Towing for 25 years, Complete Lawn Care, and the DJ company Sound by Dale. He absolutely loved music, any type, and could often be found playing the drums.

He was a member of the Jaycees and was a performance organizer for the River-Cade Parade. Dale truly never met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone that he met.