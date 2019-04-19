Arnolds Park and Cherokee, Iowa
Dale Lewis Sturgeon, 93, of Arnolds Park and Cherokee, passed away on April 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Condolences can be extended to Mrs. Dale (Helen) Sturgeon at Stonebridge Suites Assisted Living, 1401-H Avenue #104, Milford IA 51351.
Dale was born on April 20, 1925, to Raymond and Hazel (Dyslin) Sturgeon, near Aurelia Iowa. During World War II in 1944, Dale worked with the United States military construction corps and helped build Ladd Air Force Field in Anchorage Alaska, and then worked at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyards in Honolulu Hawaii until the end of the war.
On June 7, 1946, Dale wed Helen Marie Nash in Cherokee. They were married for 72 years. Dale and Helen built and operated Cherokee Bowl. They built a summer home on East Lake Okoboji, and then lived on Emerald Hills Golf Course since 1988 after living in Marathon Fla. and in Pharr Texas during their early retirement years.
Dale volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Humane Society, and served on the Arnolds Park Zoning Commission, and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Arnolds Park. He was a 50 plus year member of the Masonic Speculative Lodge 307 Commandry and Knights Templar in Cherokee, and a 50 plus year member of the Abu Bekr Shrine of Sioux City.
Dale is survived by his wife, Helen of Arnolds Park; daughters, Sherry (Mark) Clark of Tulsa Okla., Susan Williams and Connie Sturgeon Holmer, both of Fort Collins Colo.; a son, Michael of Lakewood Colo.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several in-laws including, Bill Pigott of Cherokee.