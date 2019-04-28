Sioux City
Dale M. Olson, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dale was born May 18, 1931, in Moorhead, Iowa, the son of John and Mina (Henricksen) Olson. He attended school in Smithland, Iowa. In April of 1953, Dale enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in April of 1956. Dale married Brenda Stoller on Nov. 26, 1966, in Sioux City. To this union, three children were born.
Dale worked at the Stockyards for a number of years before beginning his career at the Sioux City Foundry. He worked at the Foundry for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. Dale loved time with his friends and family, enjoying dinner and card games with friends, church activities, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. His greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren, winning many games of dominoes and playing various board games.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Olson of Sioux City; children, Kimberly Tomlinson of Sioux City, Michelle Rozmiarek of Prescott, Wis., and Martin (Mandy) Olson of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren, Derek Tomlinson, Cassie (Matt) Klegin, Andrew Rozmiarek, Brayden Olson, and Brynlee Olson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Klegin, Blayde Klegin, and Graham Klegin; brothers, James (Sheryl) Olson and Ronald (Mary) Olson; brother-in-law, Raymond Wood Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gerald Olson, Iona Wood, Merlin Olson, and Verne Olson.