Dale R. Vander Kooi
Merrill, Iowa
Dale R. Vander Kooi, 86, of Merrill, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 20, 2020.
Due to the current public health mandate, a public celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Private family service will be held with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, conducted by the Rev. Mike Metten of Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Oleson – Halweg Post 125 of Merrill. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dale Richard Vander Kooi was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Le Mars, to Peter and Katherine (Weber) Vander Kooi. He attended school in Hinton, Iowa. At a young age, he began work as a farmhand for local farmers. Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 18, 1955. He proudly served during the Korean War prior to earning an honorable discharge on May 2, 1957.
Dale and Renna Johanna Huls, of Akron, Iowa, were united in marriage. They made their home on a farm near Merrill. They were blessed with four children.
Dale owned and operated the Le Mars Livestock Sale Barn north of Le Mars on Highway 60. He sold numerous feeder pigs for farmers in the area. Along with the sale barn, Dale farmed and raised livestock near Merrill along with operating Vander Kooi Trucking.
Dale was raised in the Lutheran faith. He listened daily to 1410 KLEM radio for the news and markets. He would only drive red Chevys. Dale was a member of the American Legion Oleson – Halweg Post 125. With the assistance of his daughter, Deanna, and son, David, Dale was able to remain in his own home on the farm.
Grateful to have shared his life is a son and his wife, Richard and Paula Vander Kooi of Merrill; a son, David Vander Kooi of Merrill; a son and his wife, Randy and Lesa Vander Kooi of Lathrop, Mo.; a daughter, Deanna Trammell of Merrill; grandchildren, Jessica Stevenson, Jamie Wright, Ricky Vander Kooi, Jason Vander Kooi, Ashley Leners, Joni Pauling, Laura Rann, Michelle Engel, Conner Vander Kooi, Caleb Vander Kooi, Brandon Trammell and Rachael Miner; several great-grandchildren; a brother and his wife, Duane and Patsy Vander Kooi of Watkinsville, Ga.; a brother and his wife, Peter and Linda Vander Kooi of Bristol, Va.; and a sister and her husband, Judy and Harold Lenig of San Bernardino, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and his wife, Fred and Carol Vander Kooi.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion or Hospice.
