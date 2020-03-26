Dale R. Vander Kooi

Merrill, Iowa

Dale R. Vander Kooi, 86, of Merrill, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 20, 2020.

Due to the current public health mandate, a public celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Private family service will be held with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, conducted by the Rev. Mike Metten of Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Oleson – Halweg Post 125 of Merrill. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Dale Richard Vander Kooi was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Le Mars, to Peter and Katherine (Weber) Vander Kooi. He attended school in Hinton, Iowa. At a young age, he began work as a farmhand for local farmers. Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 18, 1955. He proudly served during the Korean War prior to earning an honorable discharge on May 2, 1957.

Dale and Renna Johanna Huls, of Akron, Iowa, were united in marriage. They made their home on a farm near Merrill. They were blessed with four children.