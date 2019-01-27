Denver, Colo., formerly Sioux City
Dale Raymond Verdoorn, 83, of Denver, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019.
His final resting place is Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, Lakewood Colo.
Dale was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 1, 1936. Dale attended Morningside College in Sioux City. Dale moved to Denver, where he married Norma (Parker) Verdoorn in 1958. He was employed as a mechanical engineer for several years. He worked as a land development and home building consultant from 1977 to 2007 with his brothers in Colorado. He retired to Scottsdale, Ariz., and recently returned to Denver to be near family.
Dale was a sports enthusiast; playing basketball in high school and college, even playing recreationally as an adult. Dale's passion later turned toward golf. He became an avid and very competitive golfer, playing in tournaments on many of the best courses. Dale met several top golf professionals and even caddied for a pro during a PGA tournament.
Dale is survived by daughter, Kim Verdoorn of Castle Rock, Colo.; son, Dana (Melissa) Verdoorn and granddaughter Alexandria of Castle Rock; and sister Carol (Theron) Beach of Kremmling, Colo.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Enni; and brothers, Rich, Donald, Everett and Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's name may be made to the American Heart Association.