Le Mars, Iowa
Dale Reichle, 73, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Please wear your favorite sports attire as Dale was never one for suits and ties. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dale Francis Reichle was born on Oct. 27, 1945, in Granville, Iowa, the son of Harold and Marcella (Schnurr) Reichle. Dale's parents moved to Minnesota in the early 1960s so Dale moved to Le Mars and lived with LeRoy and Vi Kellen. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in 1965. Following graduation, Dale attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. After college, he returned to Le Mars and started R & R Enterprises with Ron Roder. Together they built houses and worked on various construction projects.
Dale and Sharon Rasmussen were married on July 8, 1967, in Alton, Iowa. They made their home in Le Mars. In 1975, Dale started working with Wiltgen Construction. At the same time, Dale began digging graves in 27 area cemeteries. Sharon passed away on June 25, 2000.
On Oct. 27, 2001, Dale and Debra Weeks were married at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. Dale continued his work with Wiltgen Construction until 2003. He retired from cemetery work in April 2014.
Dale was a member of the Le Mars Eagles Club and enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool. He was also a lover of the outdoors. His favorite outdoor activities were fishing, hunting, boating and snowmobiling. At home, he cared for his furry friends, Maizey and Dakota. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Vikings.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife, Deb Reichle of Le Mars; a son, John Reichle and his significant other, Melissa of Butler, Mo.; three sisters, Joyce (Darrell) Lancaster of Seney, Iowa, Betty (Lloyd) Holles of Lincoln, Neb., and Judy (Mark) Meis of Alton; a brother, Bob (Linda) Reichle of Alton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna (Weeks) and Gary Smouse; his mother-in-law, Viola Rasmussen; a brother-in-law, Kenny Rasmussen; best friend, Jerry Treinen; and his best furry friends, Maizey and Dakota.