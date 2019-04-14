Le Mars, Iowa
Dale Robert Ames, 74, of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Pastor Bruce Rapp will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Marcus-Amherst Cemetery in Marcus, Iowa. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. There will also be one hour of visitation one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dale Robert Ames was born on Jan. 10, 1945, one of 17 children born to John and Zelma (Holderness) Baines. He was later adopted by Merrill and June Ames. Dale received his education at Meriden-Cleghorn High School. Following high school, he took a position with the Hy-Vee warehouse in Cherokee, Iowa, as a truck driver. He later went to work for Van Buskirk Construction building roads. Dale moved to Le Mars in 2005 and retired in 2010.
On March 17, 2006, Dale and Glenda (Scott) were united in marriage in Elk Point, S.D. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed fishing, playing cards and golfing. He also liked watching sports and was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan.
He will be missed by his former wife, Glenda Ames of Le Mars; two sons, Alan Ames and his wife, Amy, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Brian Ames of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; numerous grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters, David Baines of Pennsylvania, Jean Ann Doney of Kansas, Terry Fleming of Kansas, Beatrice Chila of Iowa, Dale Baines of Iowa, and Bart Lyon of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, J.C. Ames; and nine brothers and sisters.