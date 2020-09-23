× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Walsh

Sioux City

Philip Dale Walsh, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dale was born on Feb. 20, 1937, on the family farm near Kimball, S.D., the son of Philip and Frances (Blasius) Walsh. Dale graduated from Kimball High School and the University of South Dakota. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and was discharged with an honorable discharge on Dec. 31, 1966.

Dale married Patricia Fillmer on Aug. 10, 1963, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. He worked as a salesman for Vita Craft, and then at MCI for a number of years before starting his own business, the Walsh Upholstery Shop. Dale worked up until Parkinson's made it too difficult.

He enjoyed camping, being with his family, and watching sports. Dale was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.