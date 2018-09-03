Remsen, Iowa
Dale "Wiley" Weiler, 64, of Remsen, died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Private burial will be Thursday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Remsen. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Dale was born July 17, 1954, the son of Gilbert and Theresita (Theisen) Weiler. Dale was raised and educated in the Remsen area. He attended Remsen Union Community School, graduating in 1972. He then attended WITCC in Sioux City, with a qualification in golf course landscaping. Over the years he worked at Bogh’s Construction, Russell’s Ready Mix, helped on the farm for Dale Staab and also worked part-time at Jensen Dealership in Le Mars, Iowa.
Dale was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed singing Karaoke, fishing, bowling, camping, and he loved to play pool. He was a huge Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Cassandra Hemmelman of Sioux City, Jesse Weiler of Le Mars; three grandchildren, Kylie, Dominic and Dallas; six sisters, Marlys Weiler of Le Mars, Maureen Camerer of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Marilynn (Joe) Vollmecke of Struble, Iowa, Marsha (Martin) Pasker of Sioux City, Michelle (Steve) Bleil of Moville, Iowa, and Maryellen Schipper of Ankeny, Iowa; four brothers, Gilbert A.(Audrey) Weiler of Remsen, Jerry (Gwen) Weiler and Loran (Doris) Weiler, all of Le Mars, and Dan (Brenda) Weiler of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two nephews, J.J. Vollmecke and Brent Weiler.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bleil, Cory Weiler, Loran Weiler Jr., Coby Camerer, Chad Vollmecke and Josh Kooistra. Honorary bearers will be Wade Allen, Jim Burnett, Lonnie Gries, Doug Smith, Dale Staab and Richard Newman.