Dallas L. Crow

Hawarden, Iowa

Dallas L. Crow, 96, of Hawarden, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family service will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, with Father Paul Bormann officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Dallas L. Crow was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Chatsworth, Iowa, the son of George and LaRena (Hendricks) Crow. He graduated from Hawarden High School in 1942. Dallas served with the U.S. Army from March of 1943 to December of 1945. He was honorably discharged after serving a year and nine months in Europe with Company C.