Dallas L. Crow
Hawarden, Iowa
Dallas L. Crow, 96, of Hawarden, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family service will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, with Father Paul Bormann officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Dallas L. Crow was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Chatsworth, Iowa, the son of George and LaRena (Hendricks) Crow. He graduated from Hawarden High School in 1942. Dallas served with the U.S. Army from March of 1943 to December of 1945. He was honorably discharged after serving a year and nine months in Europe with Company C.
Dallas married Marjorie Forsberg on July 5, 1947, in Hawarden. They made their home in Hawarden, where they raised their six daughters. Dallas owned and operated a gas station from 1951 to 1975. He then began working at Coilcraft as a machinist until retiring in 2002.
Dallas was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden, the Hawarden American Legion, the Gun Club, and the West Sioux Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed country music, especially Jim Reeves, and loved to hunt with his black lab "Lady" and loved to go fishing.
Margie, his wife of 65 years, passed away on March 30, 2013.
Dallas is survived by his daughters, Gayle Crow, Jeanne Crow, Mary Crow, all of Hawarden, Kay Larson and husband, Dann of Le Mars, Julie Pravecek and husband, Chad of Merrill, Iowa, and Joyce Scheitler and husband, Rob of Le Mars; five grandchildren, Holly Larson, Chris Larson and wife, Allyson, Cassidy Pravecek, Beau Pravecek, and Shaunna Scheitler; three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Sadie, and Logan Larson.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie; and two sisters, Irene Crow and Georgia Crow.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the West Sioux Sportsman's Club.
