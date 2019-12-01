Sioux City

Dalonna R. "DeDe" Swan, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sunnybrook Community Church. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery at Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

DeDe was born on Nov. 14, 1953, in Sioux City, daughter of William and Shirley Campbell. She worked at a multiple of care centers, tended bar, and drove semi for a variety of businesses in the Siouxland area. Most recently, DeDe worked at Sunrise Retirement Community for 15 years, before retiring due to illness.

Some of her hobbies included playing cribbage and darts, gardening, and planting flowers. She loved being outdoors, sitting by a campfire, and watching the birds in her backyard. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed watching football and NASCAR with her late husband, Allen.