Rock Valley, Iowa
Dan Collenbaugh, 64, of Rock Valley, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery at Rock Valley. Visitation with the family present will begin 6 p.m. today, with a prayer vigil service at 8 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Dan Collenbaugh, of Rock Valley, son of John Paul and Lois (Moore) Collenbaugh, was born Dec. 13, 1954. He graduated from Rock Valley Community School in 1973. He attended Northwestern College for Middle School Science Educator. In 1977, Dan entered the family business of Collenbaugh Auto Supply in Rock Valley. In 1998, he began his current career as a technical support sales personnel at A & I Products in Rock Valley.
On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Monica Scholten at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Larchwood, Iowa. Dan and Monica made their home in Rock Valley, where they raised one of the greatest joys of their life, their daughter, Ashley Vis.
Some of his life’s greatest accomplishments were earning the Boy Scouts Eagle Scout Award in 1971, his handcrafted and carved-from-scratch guitar in 1984, and above all, his 2016 induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Okoboji, Iowa. He never expected for his family to be more complete after Micah Vis became his son-in-law, but then came his three beautiful and very doted-over grandchildren. His life was full of joy, laughter and music. Dan will be remembered for his love of family, music, Harleys, his quick wit, and his kindheartedness.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Monica; daughter, Ashley (Micah) Vis and three grandchildren, Karter John Mason, Malachi Isaiah and Emery Danielle Simone, all of Rock Valley; sisters, Mary Halsey (Ron Malsam) of Watertown, S.D., Lisa (Bob) Hanson of Sergeant Bluff, and Cathy Collenbaugh of South Sioux City; Monica’s siblings; many nephews and nieces; and his college buddy, Pat Loonan.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; Monica’s parents, Joseph and Veronica Scholten; and other family members.