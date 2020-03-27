Dan Ping
Yankton, S.D.
Dan Wright Ping, 85, of Yankton, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
In the midst of the current coronavirus restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date. It is their desire to keep everyone as safe as possible. Plans will be posted as they develop. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton.
Dan was born on Jan. 26, 1935, in Whiting, Iowa, the son of Cleo and Pearl (Wright) Ping. He was raised in Compton, Calif., and Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he volunteered for the military draft and served in Norfolk, Va.
On May 26, 1957, he married Peggy Hansen in Allen, Neb. The couple lived in Sloan and Whiting, Iowa, moving to Yankton in 1969. Upon retirement, they moved back to Sloan until 2013, when they returned to Yankton to be closer to their daughters.
After his military service, he worked with his father in his welding shop in Sloan until he started working for Wilson Trailer in Sioux City. He worked for Wilson Trailer for the next 50 years.
He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He felt blessed to be able to spend this past summer getting to know his newest great-grandchild. Watching his Iowa Hawkeyes was one of his favorite pastimes; he even put up with the rest of his family cheering for the Nebraska Huskers.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly (George) Padrnos of Yankton, and Teri (James) Schneider of Yankton; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jess) St. Pierre of Lincoln, Neb., Lexy (Jeremy) Plantenberg of Yankton, and Shay St. Pierre of Yankton; two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Trynlee Plantenberg; one great-grandson, Daxton Plantenberg of Yankton; one great-stepgranddaughter, Jane Kean; one great-stepgrandson, Kaleb Oakes, both of Lincoln; one sister, Lanette Reitz of Correctionville, Iowa; brother, Bud Ping of Sloan; brother, Cliff (Kay) Ping of Sloan; sister-in-law, Nancy Ellis of Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy on June 9, 2018; brother-in-law, Lawrence Reitz; and sister-in-law, Ila Ping.
