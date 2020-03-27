Dan Ping

Yankton, S.D.

Dan Wright Ping, 85, of Yankton, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

In the midst of the current coronavirus restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date. It is their desire to keep everyone as safe as possible. Plans will be posted as they develop. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton.

Dan was born on Jan. 26, 1935, in Whiting, Iowa, the son of Cleo and Pearl (Wright) Ping. He was raised in Compton, Calif., and Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he volunteered for the military draft and served in Norfolk, Va.

On May 26, 1957, he married Peggy Hansen in Allen, Neb. The couple lived in Sloan and Whiting, Iowa, moving to Yankton in 1969. Upon retirement, they moved back to Sloan until 2013, when they returned to Yankton to be closer to their daughters.

After his military service, he worked with his father in his welding shop in Sloan until he started working for Wilson Trailer in Sioux City. He worked for Wilson Trailer for the next 50 years.