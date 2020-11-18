Dan W. Glasson Sr.

Sioux City

Dan W. Glasson Sr., 66, of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Dan, the son of John and Wanda (Weesner) Glasson, was born Feb. 3, 1954 in Cherokee, Iowa. Dan grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City Schools. He graduated with the last graduating class from Central High School in 1972. Following high school, he started his 43 year career with Container Corporation (later WestRock). He retired as a fork lift operator at WestRock in 2016.

Dan was united in marriage to Diane Nyhus on Oct. 8, 1977 in Sioux City, and they were blessed with two children, Danny and Debbie. The family made their home in Sioux City.

Throughout his years, Dan enjoyed hunting and spending time up the river at Miner's Bend and coin collecting. Dan was also known for his love of the History and Discover channels. He also enjoyed time at Okoboji with his family and spending time in Key West and South Padre Island with his wife and dear friends. Through his work, Dan was a union member with the International Association of Machinists.