Dan W. Ping

Yankton, S.D., formerly Sloan, Iowa

Dan Wright Ping, 85, of Yankton, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Private family memorial services with live streaming will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel in Yankton, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Live stream address is https:/www.facebook.com/opsahlkostelive. Burial will be at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday with continued live streaming in Sloan Cemetery, Sloan, Iowa, with military rites conducted by American Legion Smith-Rhodes Post 295 and U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard. Drive up window visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Dan was born on Jan. 26, 1935, in Whiting Iowa, the son of Cleo and Pearl (Wright) Ping. He was raised in Compton Calif. and Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he volunteered for the military draft and served in Norfolk, Va.

On May 26, 1957, he married Peggy Hansen in Allen Neb. The couple lived in Sloan and Whiting, moving to Yankton in 1969. Upon retirement, they moved back to Sloan until 2013, when they returned to Yankton to be closer to their daughters.