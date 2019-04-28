Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Dana Chaussee, 71, of Sioux Falls, formerly Sioux City, died April 24, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
He was born Dec. 21, 1947, in Sioux City, to Earl and Ruth Chaussee. He married Marilyn Katseres on Aug. 15, 1975.
Survivors include daughter, Kelly (Will) Crichton; four grandchildren, Nickolas Satter, Melissa, Mason and Daniel Crichton; sisters, Sheila (Greg) Johns and Patty (Steve) Beatty; and brother-in-law, Jim Kleinhesselink.
Dana is preceded in death by his wife; sister, Kim Kleinhesselink; parents; and nephew, Travis.