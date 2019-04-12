Punta Gordo, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Daniel Allen Hartin 73, of Punta Gordo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on March 20, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenn Ullin, N.D. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery next to his wife, Viola.
Daniel Allen was born on Sept. 25, 1945, in Sioux City, to Gordon and Wanda (Zahnley) Hartin. He married Viola Gartner in October 1971 in Sioux City. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Naval Reserve and in retirement he served as a captain of his own yacht. Daniel was an accomplished artist and musician. He worked as a journeyman electrician as a lifelong member of IBEW Local 231.
He is survived by his siblings, John (Patty) Hartin of Leveland, Texas, Mary (Fred) Linder of West Des Moines, and William (Jill) Hartin of Austin, Texas; best friend, Jim Mrzlak of Punta Gorda; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife.